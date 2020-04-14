Deals: Anker Discounts Wireless Chargers, Portable Batteries, Audio Accessories, and USB Hubs From $8.49

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Anker has returned this week with a huge sale on its best charging and audio accessories, ranging from portable batteries to Bluetooth speakers. The new sale has a combination of coupon codes and automatically applied discounts, so be sure to read the list below for more details.



Sale prices start at just $8.49 for Anker's Ultra Slim 4-port USB Hub, and also include $19.99 wireless chargers, $10.99 wall chargers, and $31.99 portable chargers. The popular Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $20.99, and you'll find multiple USB-C and Lightning cables from $12.99.



*Audio*· Soundbuds Curve - $17.99, down from $26.99· Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - $20.99 with code AKSPK3102, down from $27.99



*Wireless Chargers*· PowerWave Pad 2-pack - $17.99 with code AKB253SD, down from $22.99· PowerWave 7.5 Stand - $19.99 with code AK7D21BK, down from $29.99



*USB Hubs*· Ultra Slim 4-port USB Hub - $8.49 with code ANKER7516, down from $9.99· 5-port USB-C Hub - $19.99, down from $23.99· PowerExpand+ 7-port USB-C Hub - $35.99 with code ANKER8352, down from $39.99· PowerExpand 7-port USB-C Hub - $47.99 with code ANKER8371, down from $59.99



*Wall Chargers*· PowerPort 2 Elite - $10.99, down from $12.99· PowerPort Nano USB-C Charger - $15.29, down from $17.99· PowerPort Cube - $15.81, down from $19.99· PowerCore Fusion 5,000 - $24.99, down from $29.99· PowerPort Atom III - $28.15, down from $37.99



*Portable Chargers*· PowerCore 20,100 mAh - $31.99, down from $45.99· PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $35.99 with code NVYNDYA8, down from $49.99· PowerCore 20,000 mAh - $49.99 with code 8Z36FGBA, down from $65.99



*Cables*· PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C Cable - $12.99 with code AKPL3CC53, down from $17.99· PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack - $26.99 with code AKPLP2PK, down from $39.99



Anker's storefront on Amazon is the best place to go if you want to browse a full selection of Anker accessories.

