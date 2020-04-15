Global  

Karnataka warns IT firms against firing techies amid lockdown

CRN Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Read Article Taking serious view of reports of alleged layoffs in this tech city, the Karnataka government has warned IT firms against firing its techies due to lockdown, now extended up to May 3 to contain the coronavirus spread. “As the lockdown since March 25 has been applicable to all sectors of the economy except […]

The post Karnataka warns IT firms against firing techies amid lockdown appeared first on CRN - India.
