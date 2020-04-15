Global  

Cisco provides $2.5B financing support to partners and customers

CRN Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Read Article Cisco is continuing its global commitment to help customers and partners navigate an evolving landscape with the introduction of a new Business Resiliency Program. Offered through Cisco Capital, the vendor financing business within Cisco, and designed to help mitigate financial challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, this program includes $2.5 billion in financing […]

The post Cisco provides $2.5B financing support to partners and customers appeared first on CRN - India.
