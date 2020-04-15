Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Read Article Cisco is continuing its global commitment to help customers and partners navigate an evolving landscape with the introduction of a new Business Resiliency Program. Offered through Cisco Capital, the vendor financing business within Cisco, and designed to help mitigate financial challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, this program includes $2.5 billion in financing […]



The post Cisco provides $2.5B financing support to partners and customers appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

