Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing

iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing

MacRumours.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Likely-accurate battery and RAM specifications for the new iPhone SE surfaced this morning in a Chinese Telecom spec sheet (via IndiaShopps).
Apple announced the new-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE yesterday, touting its 4.7-inch display, Touch ID Home button, A13 Bionic chip, wireless charging and $399 starting price.

However, in typical fashion, Apple didn't disclose the new phone's battery capacity or RAM. Teardowns of the device should reveal these details in the coming days, but until then we have to trust that carrier listings are accurate.

China Telecom's listing claims that the new ‌iPhone‌ SE features 3GB of RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 11 series feature 4GB of RAM, suggesting Apple has put less memory in the ‌iPhone‌ SE to match the lower requirements of its single lens camera and other hardware capabilities.

According to the listing, the new ‌iPhone‌ SE has the same 1,821 mAh battery capacity as the ‌iPhone‌ 8, which it has effectively replaced in Apple's lineup. Given that Apple says the ‌iPhone‌ SE lasts "about as long as the ‌iPhone‌ 8," that number also sounds about right.
Apple claims up to 13 hours video playback and up to 8 hours streaming video on a single charge of its new ‌iPhone‌ SE. By comparison, the ‌iPhone 11‌ battery offers 17 hours video playback and up to 10 hours streaming.

The ‌iPhone‌ SE comes in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED, and pricing starts at $399 in the United States with 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options available for $449 and $549 respectively. It will be available for pre-order beginning at 5 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, April 17. The device will also be available for purchase at select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers starting Friday, April 24 in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions.

(Thanks, Mitul!)

Related Roundup: iPhone SE 2020

This article, "iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

computertechie7

computertechie7 RT @MacRumors: iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing https://t.co/H6S8ObyFU5 by @waxedi… 17 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing - https://t.co/cUGFN5UqeE… https://t.co/MwazFEleTg 1 hour ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing. I Hate Everything. 1 hour ago

gdelussigny

Guy de Lussigny iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing https://t.co/RAqqmUz2Tq https://t.co/pdCp03UCx7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.