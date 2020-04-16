iPhone SE Specs Include 1821mAh Battery and 3GB RAM, According to Chinese Carrier Listing

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Likely-accurate battery and RAM specifications for the new iPhone SE surfaced this morning in a Chinese Telecom spec sheet (via IndiaShopps).

Apple announced the new-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE yesterday, touting its 4.7-inch display, Touch ID Home button, A13 Bionic chip, wireless charging and $399 starting price.



However, in typical fashion, Apple didn't disclose the new phone's battery capacity or RAM. Teardowns of the device should reveal these details in the coming days, but until then we have to trust that carrier listings are accurate.



China Telecom's listing claims that the new ‌iPhone‌ SE features 3GB of RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 11 series feature 4GB of RAM, suggesting Apple has put less memory in the ‌iPhone‌ SE to match the lower requirements of its single lens camera and other hardware capabilities.



According to the listing, the new ‌iPhone‌ SE has the same 1,821 mAh battery capacity as the ‌iPhone‌ 8, which it has effectively replaced in Apple's lineup. Given that Apple says the ‌iPhone‌ SE lasts "about as long as the ‌iPhone‌ 8," that number also sounds about right.

Apple claims up to 13 hours video playback and up to 8 hours streaming video on a single charge of its new ‌iPhone‌ SE. By comparison, the ‌iPhone 11‌ battery offers 17 hours video playback and up to 10 hours streaming.



The ‌iPhone‌ SE comes in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED, and pricing starts at $399 in the United States with 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options available for $449 and $549 respectively. It will be available for pre-order beginning at 5 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, April 17. The device will also be available for purchase at select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers starting Friday, April 24 in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions.



