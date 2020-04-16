Global  

Deals: Verizon Discounts iPhone XS Leather and Silicone Cases to $19.99 for a Limited Time

MacRumours.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Verizon has a new sale on Apple's official cases for the iPhone XS, pricing both leather cases and silicone cases at $19.99 for a limited time, or while supplies last. The sale initially included some leather case options at $9.99, but those are sold out.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As of writing, you can get the iPhone XS leather case in Midnight Blue, Sunset Orange, and Lilac for $19.99, down from Apple's price of $49.99. Comparatively, retailers like Amazon have this accessory priced around $39.99.$30 OFF
iPhone XS Cases for $19.99

The silicone case options include (Product) Red, Midnight Blue, Pacific Green, and White for $19.99, down from $39.99. On Amazon, you'll find these cases priced between $31.00 and $39.00 at this time, making Verizon's deal a solid buy for any iPhone XS owner looking for a new case.

Verizon also sells the new cases for Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but these aren't on sale right now.
This article, "Deals: Verizon Discounts iPhone XS Leather and Silicone Cases to $19.99 for a Limited Time" first appeared on MacRumors.com

