Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Read Article Inspired by the stupendous growth of video meeting apps in social distancing times, WhatsApp is building a new feature that will allow more participants, that the current limit of 4, to join group audio and video calls. Spotted on Thursday by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatApp Beta […]



The post WhatsApp to soon allow more users in group video, audio calls appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

