WhatsApp to soon allow more users in group video, audio calls

CRN Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Read Article Inspired by the stupendous growth of video meeting apps in social distancing times, WhatsApp is building a new feature that will allow more participants, that the current limit of 4, to join group audio and video calls. Spotted on Thursday by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the latest WhatApp Beta […]

The post WhatsApp to soon allow more users in group video, audio calls appeared first on CRN - India.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Spending More Time On Video Calls? Try These Tips To Ensure You Look Your Best

Coronavirus: Spending More Time On Video Calls? Try These Tips To Ensure You Look Your Best 02:02

 CBSN Los Angeles spoke with a tech YouTuber Justin Eastzer about what people at home could do to ensure they looked their best on video conference calls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

