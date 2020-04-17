Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Read Article Lenovo has announced that it will be offering 24*7 technical support to all laptop and desktop customers other than Lenovo. The customer support will be available at a toll-free number. Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Agarwal – CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India says, “Whether it’s technology or helping those most in need, […]
The post Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands appeared first on CRN - India.