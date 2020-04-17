Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands

Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands

CRN Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Read Article Lenovo has announced that it will be offering 24*7 technical support to all laptop and desktop customers other than Lenovo. The customer support will be available at a toll-free number. Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Agarwal – CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India says, “Whether it’s technology or helping those most in need, […]

The post Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CS_GmbH

ClientSolutions GmbH Lenovo India extends free customer support for other brands amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/NQseu7V9va von @yashwate 55 minutes ago

Litu_ck

Chandrakant Patel RT @techpp: "Lenovo India extends free customer support for other brands amid coronavirus lockdown". Read more: https://t.co/iFkg2UbIxS htt… 4 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Lenovo extends free customer support to other PC brands amid COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/sVc8jQc6mg https://t.co/RZ1qyD3A1q 4 hours ago

yashwate

Yash Wate RT @rajupp: Great gesture 👏 Lenovo India extends free customer support for other brands amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/TyFvHIFBRu… 6 hours ago

rajupp

Raju PP Great gesture 👏 Lenovo India extends free customer support for other brands amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/TyFvHIFBRu via @techpp 6 hours ago

techpp

TechPP "Lenovo India extends free customer support for other brands amid coronavirus lockdown". Read more:… https://t.co/wFZYD0db4N 6 hours ago

Satwik680

Satwik Lenovo extends free customer support for other PC brands amid #COVID_19 lockdown. Lenovo will offer technical supp… https://t.co/ZBD3YOaRPr 7 hours ago

shubhdarshi

Saurav Shubhdarshi Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands @Lenovo_in https://t.co/bF8GUR1dRp 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.