Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Read Article Lenovo has announced that it will be offering 24*7 technical support to all laptop and desktop customers other than Lenovo. The customer support will be available at a toll-free number. Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Agarwal – CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India says, “Whether it’s technology or helping those most in need, […]



The post Lenovo extends free customer support amid COVID-19 lockdown to other PC brands appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

