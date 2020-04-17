New iPhone SE Now Available to Pre-Order

Global  

MacRumours.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The new iPhone SE is now available to pre-order from Apple in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions. Pricing starts at $399 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options available for $449 and $549 respectively. The first deliveries to customers and in-store availability at select resellers will begin Friday, April 24.
The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it has a faster A13 Bionic chip. Other features of the device include a single-lens 12-megapixel Wide rear camera with Portrait mode support, wireless charging, IP67-rated water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6.

Given its lower price point, the new iPhone SE lacks some premium features of iPhone 11 Pro models, including an OLED display, stainless steel frame, Face ID, and a triple-lens rear camera. The device also lacks a headphone jack.

The new iPhone SE is available to pre-order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in black, white, or (PRODUCT)RED. Customers can get 3% Daily Cash when they buy the device from Apple using the Apple Card.

