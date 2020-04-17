Roundup: best deals on Apple's new iPhone SE 2020

Global  

Pre-order deals on Apple's iPhone SE are already in effect and AppleInsider has rounded up the best promotions and incentives on the new 2020 iPhones. From a free iPhone SE 2 with trade offer, to $200 off on installment, these deals deliver substantial savings off Apple's $399 MSRP.
 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...

