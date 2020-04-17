Shop the Best iPhone SE Pre-Order Deals From T-Mobile, Walmart, and More

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apple on Wednesday announced the new second-generation iPhone SE, which includes a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, and up to 256GB of storage. This new device adopts the name of the previous 2016 iPhone SE, but updates it with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and improved internals.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Pre-orders for the smartphone went up this morning across numerous retailers online. In terms of pricing, the 64GB iPhone SE costs *$399*, the 128GB model costs *$449*, and the 256GB model costs *$549*. The newest iPhone also comes in three colors: White, Black, and (Product) Red.



Now that the iPhone SE is up for pre-order, some cellular carriers are offering bargains and discounts related to upgrading to the new iPhone, switching carriers, and more. In this post, we've accumulated all of the best deals you'll find online for pre-ordering a new iPhone SE, also including retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.

*AT&T*AT&T is offering the *64GB iPhone SE for $5/month* when signing up for a new line on a qualifying installment plan with a 30-month agreement. You can also opt for the 128GB model for $10/month, or the 256GB model for $15/month. There's a $30 activation fee for this offer as well.

*Verizon*Verizon doesn't offer direct monthly discounts on the price of the iPhone SE, but it will waive your activation fee of the device if you order in its My Verizon app or online.

*T-Mobile*In one of the best bargains, T-Mobile is offering the *iPhone SE for free* with an eligible trade-in and new line activation. Specifically, you'll need to activate a new qualifying voice line, buy the 64GB iPhone SE on a monthly payment plan, and trade in an eligible device in good condition.



Eligible devices include the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, and 7 Plus; these will provide enough trade-in value to get you the new iPhone SE at no extra cost. You can also trade in the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus to get $300 off the iPhone SE.



After this, T-Mobile will apply the balance of the promotion by crediting your bill every month over 24 months. As with promotions at other carriers, this offer can be used for all three colors of the iPhone SE, including White, Black, and (Product) Red.

*Sprint*Sprint is giving customers who switch from another carrier and purchase the iPhone SE a *$100 prepaid Mastercard card*. You'll need to lease the iPhone SE and port your number to Sprint from another carrier.



The company is also offering the *iPhone SE for $5/month* after $11.67/month is applied as credit over 18 months. This sale requires a new line of service.

*Xfinity Mobile*Xfinity Mobile provides a *$200 discount* on a new and eligible iPhone, including the iPhone SE. To get this, you'll need to port in your number from another carrier within 30 days of purchasing the iPhone SE and sign up for a 24 month Xfinity Mobile device payment plan agreement.



As with all other cellular carrier discounts, this $200 offer will be applied to your account on a monthly basis over 24 months.

*Walmart*Walmart is providing shoppers a *$200 discount* on the iPhone SE when purchased on an installment plan.

*Best Buy*At Best Buy, you can get a *$50 gift card* when you purchase and activate the new iPhone SE on a qualified cellular plan. While this isn't a straight cash discount on the price of the monthly cost of the smartphone, any Best Buy shoppers should see a benefit to the gift card promotion.



Shoppers should note that this promo is only compatible with qualified cellular carrier plans, and will not work on unlocked devices. Monthly prices vary depending on storage capacity and carrier, but you can expect prices to start around $13.34/month for 30 months for 64GB and increase from there.



Additionally, Best Buy offers a specific discount if you choose to go with Sprint activation. You can get the *64GB iPhone SE for $299.99*, down from $399.99 when purchasing and activating on a new line, or for $369.99 if you're upgrading on an existing account. If you're upgrading, you can also save $50 on monthly installments from Sprint through Best Buy.



Of course, with all of these options, you'll get Best Buy's $50 gift card as well.

