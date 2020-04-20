Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Read Article With the country busy battling the coronavirus pandemic, mass testing has been the talk of the town for a while now. With a population of around 1.33 billion people, the world’s largest democracy is looking at mass testing a major factor in combating the coronavirus crisis. “In a few months, we would have […]



The post Can AI become the future of mass testing? appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

