Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Can AI become the future of mass testing?

Can AI become the future of mass testing?

CRN Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Read Article With the country busy battling the coronavirus pandemic, mass testing has been the talk of the town for a while now. With a population of around 1.33 billion people, the world’s largest democracy is looking at mass testing a major factor in combating the coronavirus crisis. “In a few months, we would have […]

The post Can AI become the future of mass testing? appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dumontchristian

Christian Dumont Artificial Intelligence Could Become the Future of Mass Testing https://t.co/VEqM278f95 11 hours ago

digital_trans4m

𝙳𝚒𝚐𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚕𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀４𝗺💻🤖 Can AI become the future of mass testing? - Express Computer #AI #DigitalTransformation CC:@belenklin https://t.co/Ko0RRhz7iT 14 hours ago

VishwasDass

Vishwas Dass RT @MohitRathod_Web: Can #ArtificialIntelligence become the future of mass testing? @NivedanPrakash @srikrp @sudiptadev5 @VishwasDass ht… 16 hours ago

_amitm

Amit Mehra, CFA With a population of around 1.33 billion people, the world's largest democracy is looking at mass testing a major f… https://t.co/UJmbricEER 17 hours ago

MohitRathod_Web

Mohit Rathod Can #ArtificialIntelligence become the future of mass testing? @NivedanPrakash @srikrp @sudiptadev5 @VishwasDass https://t.co/jQbhsJurLe 18 hours ago

abhibisht89

abhishek bisht RT @ExpComputer: Can #AI become the future of mass testing? https://t.co/7yEfsFa679 | #technology #technews #artificialintelligence #ML #RP… 19 hours ago

ExpComputer

Express Computer Can #AI become the future of mass testing? https://t.co/7yEfsFa679 | #technology #technews #artificialintelligence #ML #RPA #IoT 19 hours ago

QAValley

QA Valley, Inc. Can AI become the future of mass testing? https://t.co/ZHGjOHvkLI #testing #Ai #QAcycle https://t.co/A9la4uG2Sv 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.