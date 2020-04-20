Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack

Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack

CRN Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Read Article Information technology company Congnizant Technology Services has been hit by Maze ransomware attack and steps are being taken to contain the impact, the company said. In a statement, Cognizant said that a Maze ransomware attack on its internal systems has resulted in disruptions for some of its clients. “Our internal security teams, supplemented […]

The post Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rahultyagihacks

Rahul Tyagi RT @lucideustech: In an interview with @timesofindia, @SaketModi_ talks about the #Maze #ransomware that has hit @Cognizant. Read more abou… 1 minute ago

maheshaspeaks

Mahesh Warkhade Patil RT @CognizantNews: We have confirmed a security incident involving our internal systems resulted from a Maze ransomware attack. Our interna… 2 minutes ago

vemedina

Victor Medina #Cognizant confirms #Maze #ransomware attack, says customers face disruption https://t.co/4wbJPZOwKI 2 minutes ago

udayavani_web

Udayavani #Cognizant hit by ‘Maze’ ransomware attack https://t.co/kZBAbYYi6o 8 minutes ago

lucideustech

Lucideus In an interview with @timesofindia, @SaketModi_ talks about the #Maze #ransomware that has hit @Cognizant. Read mor… https://t.co/Xd7ZZg3LUn 11 minutes ago

billrobo

billrobo iTWire - IT services behemoth Cognizant suffers attack by Maze ransomware https://t.co/8At4v8u16M 11 minutes ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf (I am Hiring) RT @TechCircleIndia: #IT giant @Cognizant under Maze #ransomware #attack https://t.co/EoJTpXr2UI 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.