Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Read Article Information technology company Congnizant Technology Services has been hit by Maze ransomware attack and steps are being taken to contain the impact, the company said. In a statement, Cognizant said that a Maze ransomware attack on its internal systems has resulted in disruptions for some of its clients. “Our internal security teams, supplemented […]



The post Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

