Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Read Article Google said it saw 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19 last week, revealing how the bad actors are working overtime to target people working from home and facing other restrictions due the pandemic. This is in addition to more than 240 million COVID-related daily spam messages, Google said in […]



The post Google sees 18mn COVID-19-linked malware, phishing emails daily appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

