Microsoft fixes bug that triggered Defender to crash during full scan

CRN Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Read Article Microsoft has rolled out a fix for a new problem in the Windows Defender built-in antivirus software which crashed for some users on Windows 10 PCs as they performed a full scan. The problem was specifically being triggered when users ran a full scan, which would result in the security app stuck at […]

The post Microsoft fixes bug that triggered Defender to crash during full scan appeared first on CRN - India.
