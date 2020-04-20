Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > The Batman: release date delay, cast, Batmobile and more explained

The Batman: release date delay, cast, Batmobile and more explained

TechRadar Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

techbdgiant

Tech bd giant The Batman, The Flash, Shazam! 2 Release Dates Moved Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/aKo9sAIbmp 11 minutes ago

StevoCandelaria

Steven Candelaria The Batman delayed as Warner Bros. shuffles its DC movies lineup https://t.co/5RSs9yfW1D https://t.co/bCvKGvIvFV 12 minutes ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer The Batman delayed as Warner Bros. shuffles its DC movies lineup https://t.co/QKz3FtxR5U https://t.co/aTbsgSh8Zd 13 minutes ago

Musicj20

Jorge Alberto G. R. RT @BatmanNewsCom: The Batman release date has been pushed back nearly four months, moving from June 25, 2021 to Oct. 1, 2021. https://t.c… 14 minutes ago

nafees_rakib

Nafees Rakib RT @verge: The Batman delayed as Warner Bros. shuffles its DC movies lineup https://t.co/dGdnTUJyHn https://t.co/5oFiWJFiLU 16 minutes ago

dsouza_andre

AlmightySouza RT @BatmanNewsCom: The Batman release date pushed back to Oct. 2021 https://t.co/wxqoEpzUlO https://t.co/ATmL14iAtk 39 minutes ago

AppocalypseCo

Appocalypse Warner Bros. delays The Batman, #Flash and #Shazam 2 Release Dates due to #coronavirus #WarnerBros #DCEU… https://t.co/kBeRaXwOTY 39 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica The Batman delayed as Warner Bros. shuffles its DC movies lineup https://t.co/3PKJ0UT0hk https://t.co/FdJaOnZy4X 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.