ExpressVPN review: Speedy, reliable service, but why the exotic locale?
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () It’s impressive how much ExpressVPN packs into its service. In addition to supporting the usual VPN connections across nearly 100 countries, ExpressVPN supports Smart DNS on consoles and set-top boxes–a great feature for Americans working abroad. It has a built-in speed test to help you make better decisions about which connections to use–if speed is your priority. It also works with Netflix in the U.S.—though you may need to try a few servers before it’ll take.
The company is also working on trust with diskless servers, and it underwent a security audit from PwC.