Deals: Shop Anker's New Accessory Sale With $7 USB Hubs, $11 Wall Chargers, and $12 Portable Batteries

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The newest sale on Anker products has begun on Amazon this week, giving shoppers a chance to save on wall chargers, wireless chargers, Lightning and USB-C cables, portable batteries, and more. Anker's new discounts offer notable low prices on these accessories, starting at just $6.99 for a 4-port USB hub.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



As with previous Anker discounts, you'll find a mix of sales that have been automatically applied, and some that require a coupon code. For the latter sales, we've provided every code in the list below, so be sure to browse the full event on Amazon soon before these prices expire.

*Wall Chargers*



· PowerPort Mini 2-pack - $11.56, down from $13.99· PowerPort Strip 3 - $17.99, down from $22.99· PowerPort Atom III Slim - $21.99, down from $34.99· Wall Charger 5-port - $32.99, down from $49.99· PowerPort Atom Wall Charger - $33.99, down from $54.99



*Wireless Chargers*



· PowerWave Stand 2-pack - $25.49, down from $29.99



*Cables*



· PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable - $11.99 with code AKCTLW17, down from $14.99· PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack - $19.99 with code AKCTLPK2, down from $28.99



*Miscellaneous*



· Anker 4-port USB Hub - $6.99 with code AKUSBHUB, down from $9.99· PowerCore 5,000 mAh - $11.99, down from $19.99· Soundcore Flare Mini - $33.99 with code HOME3167, down from $39.99



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

