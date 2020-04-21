Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More

Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10, and ahead of the event, Apple has put together a Mother's Day gift guide filled with Apple product recommendations for moms.
The gift guide highlights the 7th-generation iPad or the ‌iPad‌ Air and their accessories that include Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, plus the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 models.

It also features the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, with a mention of Apple's engraving feature so gifts can include a sweet emoji message.
The gift guide suggests the iPhone 11 with its dual-lens camera system along with mentions of the iPhone SE, 11 Pro, and ‌iPhone‌ case accessories. Apple's full gift guide can be viewed on the Apple online store website.

Tags: Apple gift guide, Apple retail

This article, "Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Give Mom a Hug This Mother's Day!

Give Mom a Hug This Mother's Day! 06:40

 Mother's Day is right around the corner, but with social distancing guidelines it may feel like you wont be able to hug her this year. Stacey Bresnahan, Founder of Laubahn Perfumes, didn't like the idea of not being able to hug her mom in person, so she created a special hug that can be sent straight...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

techgeek311

Robert W (TechGeek311 ) RT @iPhone_News: Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More https://t.co/c0LXqyDuVB 4 minutes ago

tiniskwerl

tiniskwerl RT @MacRumors: Apple Shares Mother’s Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More https://t.co/FZwOavNa1B by @julipuli 9 minutes ago

techandmoree

tech news and a bit Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More https://t.co/EbIZtHD6RL 15 minutes ago

wkeving

Kevin Gilbert Read my Apr 21 'the iLife' Newsletter featuring “Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple…” https://t.co/4WyhWHka7o 26 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More - https://t.co/j5ImOB3Oow… https://t.co/oZllP3dbah 27 minutes ago

gdelussigny

Guy de Lussigny Apple Shares Mother’s Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More https://t.co/qwb3uBiE09 https://t.co/y8e22rC3iz 34 minutes ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More https://t.co/6kDp3pEFDr #MacRumors 44 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More https://t.co/cNQwWCrrLj https://t.co/iaftknXzwM 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.