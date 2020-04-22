iPhone SE 2020 review roundup: Stale design, fresh everything else

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Apple’s newest iPhone might not be as exciting as the iPhone 11, but the iPhone SE might be Apple’s best-selling handset of the year if the early reviews are any indication. The first impressions of the new device praise its speed, camera, and size, and universally declare it the best iPhone value you’re going to find.



The only downsides—other than the throwback design that brings back the bezels and home button—is battery life. Wired’s Lauren Goode writes that the iPhone SE’s “middling” battery “sputters by the end of the day,” while Dieter Bohn at The Verge called battery life “all right, but not stellar.” The sentiment is echoed by David Phelan at the Independent, who says, “Battery life is good, though the huge leap forward Apple introduced with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is not matched here.”



