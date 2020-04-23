Can Facebook become Amazon of the world with Reliance Jio?
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () Read Article Mark Zuckerberg-run Facebook has interestingly chosen India to begin its global e-commerce journey with investing $5.7 billion (approx. Rs 43,574 crore) in Reliance Jio, sounding the bugle to take on e-commerce behemoth Amazon and Walmart in the long run. Facebook has long been striving to enter the big club of the e-commerce world […]
Facebook Inc will pick up about 10% of Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital technology arm, for $5.7 billion, both the companies have said. The US social media company also said the deal would bring together JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Mukesh...
