Can Facebook become Amazon of the world with Reliance Jio?

CRN Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Read Article Mark Zuckerberg-run Facebook has interestingly chosen India to begin its global e-commerce journey with investing $5.7 billion (approx. Rs 43,574 crore) in Reliance Jio, sounding the bugle to take on e-commerce behemoth Amazon and Walmart in the long run. Facebook has long been striving to enter the big club of the e-commerce world […]

The post Can Facebook become Amazon of the world with Reliance Jio? appeared first on CRN - India.
News video: Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal 02:01

 Facebook Inc will pick up about 10% of Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital technology arm, for $5.7 billion, both the companies have said. The US social media company also said the deal would bring together JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Mukesh...

