Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > AWS announces Amazon AppFlow

AWS announces Amazon AppFlow

CRN Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Read Article Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Amazon AppFlow, a fully managed service that provides an easy, secure way for customers to create and automate bidirectional data flows between AWS and SaaS applications without writing custom integration code. Amazon AppFlow also works with AWS PrivateLink to route data flows through the AWS network instead of […]

The post AWS announces Amazon AppFlow appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SynergoGroup

Synergo Group AWS Announces Amazon AppFlow, a new integration service simplifies and automates private, bidirectional data flows… https://t.co/jGdLU1FntK 27 minutes ago

InformationAge

Information Age @awscloud announces launch of Amazon AppFlow https://t.co/PJaug89cBv https://t.co/KQ20gcVG9i 1 hour ago

ansmt

Andy Smith AWS announces launch of Amazon AppFlow https://t.co/F9qydW8743 2 hours ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform AWS announces launch of Amazon AppFlow – Information Age READ MORE: https://t.co/HWg9jzfp2K #CloudComputing… https://t.co/uwGnXLjAc3 3 hours ago

PressRelease_cc

PressRelease.cc AWS Announces Amazon AppFlow https://t.co/MprTin3ptZ https://t.co/KHIyhSrTRp 3 hours ago

InformationAge

Information Age @awscloud announces launch of Amazon AppFlow https://t.co/PJaug8qNt3 https://t.co/GLhEVDFioP 4 hours ago

appitekbot

sfdcbot 🤖 RT @OnBRM: AWS announced the launch of AppFlow to automate bidirectional data flows between AWS and SaaS applications https://t.co/Bsiw9o… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.