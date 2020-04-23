Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Universal Audio Luna review: Look out Logic and Pro Tools, here comes the Luna-verse

Universal Audio Luna review: Look out Logic and Pro Tools, here comes the Luna-verse

Macworld Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Universal Audio’s new Luna Recording System is a digital audio workstation (DAW) aimed squarely at anyone who digs the analog vibe and tape recorder/mixing console workflow. Actually, in this case, a digital emulation thereof—something UA’s Apollo audio interfaces with their on-board DSP processing and plug-in architecture are known for.

The kicker? Luna is free if you already own a UA Thunderbolt interface. If you don’t, the ante is $500 for UA’s entry-level Arrow. Hardly chump change, but if my initial hands-on is any indication, you may be willing to pony up—in due time.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tech1UAE

Tech1UAE Universal Audio Luna review: Look out Logic and Pro Tools, here comes the Luna-verse https://t.co/tATaLr3EVB https://t.co/8F0J3IChnz 17 minutes ago

michaelwmcleod

Michael McLeod RT @MusicRadar: .@UAudio LUNA review: all the big questions answered. https://t.co/I7xPPU5UCP https://t.co/TbrCmPzvil 5 days ago

MusicRadar

MusicRadar .@UAudio LUNA review: all the big questions answered. https://t.co/I7xPPU5UCP https://t.co/TbrCmPzvil 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.