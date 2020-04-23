Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

MacRumours.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Apple today announced that it has given a straight-to-series order for "The Shrink Next Door," an eight-episode limited comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.Image Credit: Getty Images

Apple reportedly acquired the rights to the series for Apple TV+ in a "highly competitive situation" earlier this year.

"The Shrink Next Door" is based on the true events documented in the Wondery podcast of the same name. The show is a dark comedy that follows the bizarre relationship between a psychiatrist to the stars (played by Rudd) and a longtime patient (played by Ferrell).

Over the course of their relationship, Rudd's character, Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, slowly takes over the life of Ferrell's character, Martin "Marty" Markowitz, moving into Marty's home and taking over his family business.

According to Apple, the series will explore how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.

"The Shrink Next Door" will mark the first time Ferrell and Rudd have reunited on screen since "Anchorman 2" came out in 2013.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ianbrowncc

Ian Brown Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd https://t.co/WXKWDyrus7 https://t.co/32cMsPbG1G 34 minutes ago

computertechie7

computertechie7 RT @MacRumors: Apple TV+ Gains ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd https://t.co/s2iLEOzZMI by @julipuli 2 hours ago

realbillkarly

Beth Karly Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd https://t.co/yHVM2GiXpd https://t.co/mP3YsisWnp 3 hours ago

applerules1000

Alex Erf Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd https://t.co/QWIXZ47gtu 3 hours ago

HUM1504

HUM is @ 🏠Office & you should be too ‼️ Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd https://t.co/AwdtDIqKBQ 3 hours ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Apple TV+ Gains The Shrink Next Door Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd (Juli Clover/MacRumors) https://t.co/E5Jp9nJMCV 4 hours ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd https://t.co/S3OMkb6z55 4 hours ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. I Hate Everything. 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.