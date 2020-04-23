Global  

Apple CEO Tim Cook Appears on 'Big Night In' Fundraiser in UK

MacRumours.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Apple CEO Tim Cook today made a surprise appearance on the BBC's "Big Night In" fundraiser in the UK, where he announced Apple's plans to make a significant donation to the event.
Cook also said that Apple would be waiving royalties on a "Times Like These" single that was performed on the show, and would allow UK Apple users to make Big Night In donations from their devices.

On the UK Apple website, there's now a link to make a donation to the cause, though the link only works on devices set to the UK region. Money raised by The Big Night In will be split between Comic Relief and Children in Need and will support local charities and projects that are providing vital emergency support in the UK.

Apple also recently donated $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" special in the United States, which was put together by Lady Gaga, the World Health Organization, and Global Citizen.

Apple has also sourced and donated more than 20 million N95 masks to healthcare professionals, and its design, engineering, operations, and packaging teams have created and shipped millions of face shields to medical workers.
This article, "Apple CEO Tim Cook Appears on 'Big Night In' Fundraiser in UK" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
