Deals: Verizon Still Offering Big Discounts on AirPods Pro and iPhone XS Cases

MacRumours.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Verizon has a few ongoing deals to end this week, offering what remains to be one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's AirPods Pro at *$224.99*, down from $249.00. This deal beats Amazon's own sale by about $10, and is the best available online right now.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Unlike last week, you'll see the discount applied before you head to the checkout on Verizon. You can ship the AirPods Pro for free if you opt for two day shipping, and certain Verizon locations are also supporting free same day delivery and in-store pickup.

Additionally, Verizon has multiple solid discounts going on for Apple's iPhone XS Leather and Silicone Cases. These deals also started last week, and the carrier has retained stock on the accessories.

The Leather Case for the iPhone XS is priced at *$19.99*, down from $49.99, and it's available in Sunset Orange, Lilac, and Midnight Blue. The Silicone Case is also priced at *$19.99*, and available in (Product) Red, White, Midnight Blue, and Pacific Green.
There are also a few discounts on Leather Cases and Silicone Cases for the iPhone SE, which will also fit the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. Silicone Cases cost *$26.24* and Leather Cases cost *$33.74*, and each come in multiple colors like Black, White, Midnight Blue, Pink Sand, and more.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

