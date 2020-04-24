Mathematics for Machine Learning (Cambridge University Press)

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In this book, authors Marc Peter Deisenroth, Aldo Faisal and Cheng Soon Ong cover the fundamental mathematical tools needed to understand machine learning including linear algebra, analytic geometry, matrix decompositions, vector calculus, optimization, probability and statistics.These topics are traditionally taught in disparate courses, making it hard for data science or computer science students, or professionals, to efficiently learn the mathematics. This self contained textbook bridges the gap between mathematical and machine learning texts.







Read more... 👓 View full article

