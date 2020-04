A satire kicks off a Twitter trend in India - UnInstall WhatsApp Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Techfans A satire kicks off a Twitter trend in India – UnInstall WhatsApp https://t.co/ACnDfk7InC https://t.co/dyuEmeqbd9 27 minutes ago