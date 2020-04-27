Verizon Keeping Customers Connected and Waiving Late Fees Through June 30

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Verizon today announced that it will not disconnect individual customers and small businesses unable to pay their bills through June 30.

Service will not be terminated, and no late fees will be collected, a policy that applies to postpaid wireless, residential, and small business customers that notify Verizon of an inability to pay their bills.



Verizon has been waiving late fees and keeping customers connected since March after signing the FCC's "Keep Americans Connected" pledge.



Verizon has also provided customers with an extra 15GB of hotspot data for free in April and May. Verizon customers with consumer and small business shared data plans, hotspots, and jetpacks have automatically been provided with 15GB of data, which, for May, can be used from May 1 through May 31.



