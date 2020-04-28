Google may acquire enterprise cloud software firm D2iQ

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Read Article Google is reportedly in negotiation to acquire enterprise cloud software company D2iQ for over $250 million, according to media reports. D2iQ is a Google Cloud Platform and G Suite partner and acquiring D2iQ could help Google better compete with Amazon. “Google originally developed Kubernetes, the open source server-management technology that D2iQ has integrated […]



