Symlink race bugs found in 28 popular antivirus programs

CRN Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Read Article According to this report by Rack911, “symlink race” flaws were detected across 28 popular antivirus programs. The researchers used a unique method of directory junctions and symlinks to turn almost every antivirus software into self-destructive tools. Given that almost all antivirus software runs with the highest privileges on the operating system, it will continue to […]

The post Symlink race bugs found in 28 popular antivirus programs appeared first on CRN - India.
