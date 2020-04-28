Microsoft to add more fizz to Coca-Cola with 5-year pact
|
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Read Article The Coca-Cola Company has announced a five-year agreement with Microsoft for an undisclosed sum to utilise the capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365. The solutions will help Coca-Cola gain new insights from data across the enterprise, enabling a 360-degree view of the business, and providing enhanced customer and employee experiences. […]
The post Microsoft to add more fizz to Coca-Cola with 5-year pact appeared first on CRN - India.