Microsoft to add more fizz to Coca-Cola with 5-year pact Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Read Article The Coca-Cola Company has announced a five-year agreement with Microsoft for an undisclosed sum to utilise the capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365. The solutions will help Coca-Cola gain new insights from data across the enterprise, enabling a 360-degree view of the business, and providing enhanced customer and employee experiences. […]



