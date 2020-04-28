iPhone SE (2020) review: Everything you need (and nothing else)

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

The new iPhone SE is tricky to review not because it incorporates a lot of interesting new technology to test and explain, but because it does the opposite.



Literally nothing here is new. One could write a fairly comprehensive and accurate review in a single short sentence: Apple took and iPhone 8, gave it the iPhone 11’s processor, and is charging only $399 for it.



And yet it’s that last part, the affordable price, that makes it so interesting. For many millions of potential of customers, a brand-new iPhone has remained out of reach. For so many others, their years-old iPhone is overdue for an upgrade but the new iPhones give them sticker shock.



