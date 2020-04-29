Facebook to livestream a virtual graduation ceremony on May 15
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Read Article Social media giant Facebook has announced that it will celebrate this years graduating students in US with a livestreaming event on May 15. The virtual graduation event will honour students whose formal commencement ceremonies have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, […]
The post Facebook to livestream a virtual graduation ceremony on May 15 appeared first on CRN - India.
Many students graduation in 2020 may not have a traditional graduation ceremony, but at least they will have a very unique one! Facebook and Instagram plan to honor America's class of 2020 with a livestream event next month.
Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram Since high school and college seniors probably won't have a traditional graduation ceremony this year because of COVID-19, Facebook..
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Students around the world are going to miss their opportunity to have an in-person graduation ceremony, so Facebook has... The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunch •engadget •Business Insider