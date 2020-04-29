Global  

Facebook to livestream a virtual graduation ceremony on May 15

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Read Article Social media giant Facebook has announced that it will celebrate this years graduating students in US with a livestreaming event on May 15. The virtual graduation event will honour students whose formal commencement ceremonies have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, […]

 Many students graduation in 2020 may not have a traditional graduation ceremony, but at least they will have a very unique one! Facebook and Instagram plan to honor America's class of 2020 with a livestream event next month.

