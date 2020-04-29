Techies allowed to work from home till July 31

Global  

CRN Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Read Article The Central government has permitted techies of all IT firms to work from home till July 31 to protect them from the coronavirus spread and ensure social distancing. This was announced by Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in a video conference with the concerned ministers and officials of different states. […]

