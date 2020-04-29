Windscribe for Mac review: A great VPN at a great price

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Windscribe Pro is a good VPN for securing a connection over open Wi-Fi, but what really sets this service apart are the extra features. It also has good speeds, and a very good price.



For well over a year, the company has been working on a new app design, dubbed Windscribe 2.0. The refresh has already rolled out on mobile, but has yet to hit the desktop of either operating system. We’ll update this review once the app changes, but there’s so much to offer with this service we got tired of waiting and decided to plunge ahead.



Note: This review is part of our best VPNs roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.



*Security, software, and servers*



IDG



WIndscribe for Mac



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

