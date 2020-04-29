Global  

MAIT urges MeiTY declare ICT and mobile products as essential goods and services

CRN Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Read Article In a meeting with Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communication & Law, over 150 Industry leaders and Association leaders attended. In this interaction, George Paul, CEO-MAIT on behalf of the ICT industry emphasized the need to immediately declare ICT and mobile products as essential goods and services. As they constitute the […]

The post MAIT urges MeiTY declare ICT and mobile products as essential goods and services appeared first on CRN - India.
