Amazon and Zagg have kicked off notable new Mophie sales this week, discounting numerous portable batteries, wireless chargers, and battery cases made by Mophie. These sales have discounts that will be automatically applied as you shop, so you won't need any specific discount codes this time.



On Amazon, the standout deals include Mophie's Powerstation AC accessory with a 22,000 mAh battery, priced at *$128.00*, down from $199.95. This is one of Mophie's more powerful power banks, with up to 100W support that's able to charge MacBooks via USB-C.



Amazon also has a smaller capacity power bank, the Charge Stream Powerstation with 10,000 mAh, priced at *$69.99*. This device can wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible smartphone by placing it on top of the power bank, and was originally priced at $99.95.



If you're looking to purchase a few Mophie items at once, Mophie's parent brand Zagg is offering 25 percent off up to three items on Zagg.com for Mother's Day. This discount will be automatically applied in your cart when you shop on any of Zagg's brands, including Mophie, through tonight at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

25% OFF

Mophie Sitewide SaleThis offer is a good time to shop for Mophie's Juice Pack iPhone battery cases, which are usually priced around $79.95, and will be priced at about *$59.95* with the discount. Any accessory that has already been discounted can not be discounted again as part of the sale, and you'll only be able to save on three Mophie items at once. Head to Zagg's website to browse the full event, including charging accessories from Mophie, Braven speakers, and Invisible Shield screen protectors.



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.



This article, "Deals: Mophie Sales Across Zagg and Amazon Include Discounts on Power Banks, Battery Cases, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



