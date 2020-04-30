Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Deals: Mophie Sales Across Zagg and Amazon Include Discounts on Power Banks, Battery Cases, and More

Deals: Mophie Sales Across Zagg and Amazon Include Discounts on Power Banks, Battery Cases, and More

MacRumours.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Amazon and Zagg have kicked off notable new Mophie sales this week, discounting numerous portable batteries, wireless chargers, and battery cases made by Mophie. These sales have discounts that will be automatically applied as you shop, so you won't need any specific discount codes this time.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Amazon, the standout deals include Mophie's Powerstation AC accessory with a 22,000 mAh battery, priced at *$128.00*, down from $199.95. This is one of Mophie's more powerful power banks, with up to 100W support that's able to charge MacBooks via USB-C.

Amazon also has a smaller capacity power bank, the Charge Stream Powerstation with 10,000 mAh, priced at *$69.99*. This device can wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible smartphone by placing it on top of the power bank, and was originally priced at $99.95.

If you're looking to purchase a few Mophie items at once, Mophie's parent brand Zagg is offering 25 percent off up to three items on Zagg.com for Mother's Day. This discount will be automatically applied in your cart when you shop on any of Zagg's brands, including Mophie, through tonight at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.
25% OFF
Mophie Sitewide SaleThis offer is a good time to shop for Mophie's Juice Pack iPhone battery cases, which are usually priced around $79.95, and will be priced at about *$59.95* with the discount. Any accessory that has already been discounted can not be discounted again as part of the sale, and you'll only be able to save on three Mophie items at once. Head to Zagg's website to browse the full event, including charging accessories from Mophie, Braven speakers, and Invisible Shield screen protectors.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: Mophie Sales Across Zagg and Amazon Include Discounts on Power Banks, Battery Cases, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Save on designer brands at Shopbop

Save on designer brands at Shopbop 01:22

 If you’ve been searching for a new pair of shoes to stock up on for spring and summer (or even fall and winter while you’re at it!).there’s one sale happening right now that’s too good to miss.Currently, you can save up to 70 percent off on Shopbop’s final sale, which includes designer...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Essential Workers Plan Strike Amid Poor Working Conditions [Video]

Essential Workers Plan Strike Amid Poor Working Conditions

A coalition of essential workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, and more are planning to protest Friday over unsafe working conditions. They are requesting paid sick leave, additional PPE, and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published
Pandemic Will Hobble Publishers & Bolster Platforms, Sorrell Says [Video]

Pandemic Will Hobble Publishers & Bolster Platforms, Sorrell Says

VIA BEETCAM -- The pandemic could be good for already-powerful tech platforms with ambitions on further solidifying their power in advertising sales. That is the view of one of the world's leading ad..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Solo’s Altitude Mac Backpack stows 17.3-inch laptops: $50 (2-year Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for *$49.95 shipped*. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we...
9to5Toys

Amazon slashes 50% off Panasonic’s eneloop Battery Charger, now $9

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger (BQ-CC75ASBA) for *$8.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will...
9to5Toys Also reported by •AppleInsiderMacRumours.com

Tweets about this