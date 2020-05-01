Global  

Apple Pay promo offers $10 off 1-800-Flowers orders for Mother's Day

AppleInsider Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Just in time for Mother's Day, Apple Pay is serving up a promotion that presents users $10 off a 1-800-Flowers purchase made through the florist's app.
