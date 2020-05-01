Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Read Article International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that India domestic IT spending (Hardware, Software, and Services) is expected to drop to -4.5% as compared to 2019 growth rate of +9.1%, as per IDC ’s Worldwide Black Book Live Edition, March 2020. The hardware segment will contribute the most to this decline. Growth in Software is […]



The post COVID-19 to impact India’s domestic software market growth appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

