COVID-19 to impact India’s domestic software market growth

CRN Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Read Article International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that India domestic IT spending (Hardware, Software, and Services) is expected to drop to -4.5% as compared to 2019 growth rate of +9.1%, as per IDC ’s Worldwide Black Book Live Edition, March 2020. The hardware segment will contribute the most to this decline. Growth in Software is […]

Recent related news from verified sources

India records lowest daily growth rate in Covid-19 cases on Saturday since it crossed 100 cases

The average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the country is 9.1 days as of now and from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a six-per cent growth in...
IndiaTimes

Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 0.2% for '20

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India growth forecast for calendar year 2020 to 0.2%, from 2.5% projected in March. For 2021, Moody's expects...
IndiaTimes

