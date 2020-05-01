COVID-19 to bring India software market growth down to 4.1%
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Read Article Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, growth in india’s domestic software is expected to drop to 4.1 per cent in 2020, as compared to 2019 growth rate of 16.7 per cent, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast. The decline in growth rate is likely because enterprises relook at their […]
The post COVID-19 to bring India software market growth down to 4.1% appeared first on CRN - India.
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know. In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India, Moody’s growth estimate, data which says covid-19 could come back every year and more. Watch the full video...
Even as new cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge in India, the growth rate is dipping. The policies adopted by the government, including the lockdown, seems to be showing results. So what comes next in..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:00Published