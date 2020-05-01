COVID-19 to bring India software market growth down to 4.1%



Recent related videos from verified sources India’s Covid-19 growth rate declining & what comes next: Shamika Ravi explains



Even as new cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge in India, the growth rate is dipping. The policies adopted by the government, including the lockdown, seems to be showing results. So what comes next in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:00 Published 1 week ago Tubi Gets Personal With TransUnion Data Deal: Rotblat



Could a partnership with a consumer data agency help a fast-moving OTT TV service capitalize on an unexpected boom in viewing? Today, Tubi announced it has done a deal with consumer credit profiling.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Covid-19: India records 6% growth in 24 hours India recorded a six per cent growth in new cases on a single day, from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago



Coronavirus: India records 6% growth in 24 hours, lowest daily rate since crossing 100 cases, says Govt India recorded a six per cent growth in new cases on a single day, from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this