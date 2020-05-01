Global  

COVID-19 to bring India software market growth down to 4.1%

CRN Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Read Article Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, growth in india’s domestic software is expected to drop to 4.1 per cent in 2020, as compared to 2019 growth rate of 16.7 per cent, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast. The decline in growth rate is likely because enterprises relook at their […]

The post COVID-19 to bring India software market growth down to 4.1% appeared first on CRN - India.
