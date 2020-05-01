Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips

Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips

MacRumours.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Apple today updated its COVID-19 screening app, which was created to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The new version of the app includes updated symptoms and recommended actions that align with the CDC guidelines. The CDC this week added several new symptoms that can be signs of the coronavirus, including chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of smell or taste.

Apple's updated COVID-19 app also includes tips for wearing a cloth mask to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus. The mask section includes tips on creating a mask, how to wear it, where to wear it, and how to sanitize it.

Apple has also updated its accompanying COVID-19 website to provide the same information.

Apple developed the COVID-19 app and website in partnership with the CDC, White House Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA. Along with the features introduced today, the tools provided by Apple let users answer a series of questions on risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms to receive CDC recommendations on the next steps that they need to take.

The screening tool is available to anyone who is 18 years or older in the United States. Data provided in the COVID-19 app and on the website is not shared with Apple, the CDC, or other government agencies.

Tag: COVID-19 Coronavirus

This article, "Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Maps now showing testing centers [Video]

Apple Maps now showing testing centers

You can now find a coronavirus testing site just by opening up the map app on your iPhone. The Apple Maps app how shows testing sites in all 50 states, and Puerto Rico.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
7 Signs You Need a New Face Mask [Video]

7 Signs You Need a New Face Mask

7 Signs You Need a New Face Mask In the following instances, it's best to replace your disposable mask or wash your cloth mask. 1. You touched your mask after touching a surface that might be..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple updates COVID-19 screening app with new CDC symptoms list and mask cleaning tips

Apple has released version 3.0 of its COVID-19 screening app. The latest update includes tips for using cloth masks as well as the updated symptoms and...
9to5Mac

Apple updates COVID-19 screening app with updated symptoms, mask tips

Apple on Friday updated its COVID-19 screening app with new information about coronavirus symptoms and tips related to face masks.
AppleInsider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaxdMerc

💥 Mᴀx’ᴅMᴇʀᴄ ❖ Gαvlαr💥 💥 APPLE NEWS 💥 Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/9ij2bpLg6t via… https://t.co/u2M9p9wMGw 49 minutes ago

fabibooc

fabibot RT @MacRumors: Apple’s COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/RgJKo9OsYz by @julipuli https://t.co/LBjMAuAkjI 1 hour ago

bradaus

Brad Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/V8mf9GGMr2 1 hour ago

Techfans3

Techfans Apple’s COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/bFyTbKXO2V https://t.co/MHlOF0dJlG 3 hours ago

sciencetells1

sciencetells Apple’s COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/HHKYISNgN4 https://t.co/XVmmT8OOP4 3 hours ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/rHm0z2Zktl 3 hours ago

macnzMark

Mark Webster Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/SQilMDnXUY 3 hours ago

tabatt13

David A. Martinez Apple's COVID-19 App Gains Updated CDC Symptoms, Cloth Mask Tips https://t.co/h1wrXBHeIR 3 hours ago