After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

CRN Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Read Article After Facebook invested over Rs 43,000 crore in Jio platforms last month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that US private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655 crore (nearly $750 million) into Jio platforms. This investment values Jio platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise […]

The post After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms appeared first on CRN - India.
