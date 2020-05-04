HireMee offers AI-driven mid-term student assessment solutions for colleges

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Read Article In a bid to help educational institutions keep the learning systems moving, online testing firm HireMee has unveiled artificial intelligence (AI)-basedbased mid-term student assessments solutions like organising an online test live without any cheating possibilities for colleges. Although colleges have adopted digital tools for online learning, the key challenge now is how to […]



