Telecom sector enabling 35% of India’s GDP in COVID-19 times
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Read Article As the telecom players ensured their networks were up and running to meet the unprecedented surge in demand during lockdown times, the sector is currently enabling 30-35 per cent of the GDP in the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing period, other than the present 6 per cent direct contribution to the GDP, a […]
