Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Read Article As the telecom players ensured their networks were up and running to meet the unprecedented surge in demand during lockdown times, the sector is currently enabling 30-35 per cent of the GDP in the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing period, other than the present 6 per cent direct contribution to the GDP, a […]



The post Telecom sector enabling 35% of India’s GDP in COVID-19 times appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

