New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports is Compatible With Apple's Pro Display XDR

MacRumours.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports are compatible with its Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, according to updated tech specs for the display. The base model with two Thunderbolt 3 ports remains incapable of this.
Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a super-wide, off-axis viewing angle. It is also compatible with the 2018 and later 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2019 Mac Pro, 2019 iMac, and 2020 MacBook Air.

Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier today with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, up to 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more. Read our announcement coverage for more details.

This article, "New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports is Compatible With Apple's Pro Display XDR" first appeared on MacRumors.com

