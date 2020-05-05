Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Read Article Apple and Google have issued new updates about their exposure notification apps (earlier called contact tracing technology) where apps are prohibited from seeking permission to access users location services. Use of the Application Programming Interface (API) will be restricted to one app per country to promote high user adoption and avoid fragmentation. If […]



The post Apple-Google contact tracing apps not to access users’ location data appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

