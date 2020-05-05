Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple-Google contact tracing apps not to access users’ location data

Apple-Google contact tracing apps not to access users’ location data

CRN Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Read Article Apple and Google have issued new updates about their exposure notification apps (earlier called contact tracing technology) where apps are prohibited from seeking permission to access users location services. Use of the Application Programming Interface (API) will be restricted to one app per country to promote high user adoption and avoid fragmentation. If […]

The post Apple-Google contact tracing apps not to access users’ location data appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia

COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia 02:35

 As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures [Video]

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on 'shady' Aarogya Setu app; govt replies [Video]

Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on 'shady' Aarogya Setu app; govt replies

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising privacy concerns on Aarogya Setu app. The app is meant to help people track their possible contact with Covid..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

France, UK to test contact tracing apps without Apple and Google technology

As major world governments work to contain the spread of COVID-19, France and the UK this week announced plans to begin testing digital contact tracing solutions...
AppleInsider

Governments have to decide whether to scrap their own COVID-19 contact tracing apps in favor of tech built by Apple and Google. Here's what's at stake. (GOOG, AAPL)

Governments have to decide whether to scrap their own COVID-19 contact tracing apps in favor of tech built by Apple and Google. Here's what's at stake. (GOOG, AAPL)· Apple and Google are building contact tracing technology that uses Bluetooth in people's smartphones to track the spread of COVID-19 — and it's being...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mcallister1

Amanda RT @grahambsi: We may be unable to travel to parts of Europe for our holidays once lockdown restrictions are eased, due to the government's… 2 seconds ago

JAdP

Joseph A. di Paolantonio RT @WashingTECH: Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps https://t.co/WoJ40P9BLr 14 seconds ago

__goldfinger

Goldfinger Should not waste time. Use existing open source contact tracing apps where possible. People should co-ordinate eff… https://t.co/q7TnKcPDuJ 23 seconds ago

sambowne

Sam Bowne Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps https://t.co/WqWWgXJd3T 49 seconds ago

ddighal

Dwaipayan Dighal 🇮🇳 End of #AarogyaSetuApp ? @GoI_MeitY @VishnuC89499401 @geoworldmedia Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in… https://t.co/HpMOMncxFb 1 minute ago

leftieFriele

espen RT @sisomm: Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps. Both companies said privacy and preventing governments from… 2 minutes ago

seanymph1950

Debbie Swails RT @ScrapperChris: Already planning to track ya.. full steam ahead! Are you ready??? https://t.co/vhSAmDULjN 2 minutes ago

L82be

me RT @AnnCavoukian: Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in coronavirus contact tracing apps, United States News & Top Stories https:/… 2 minutes ago