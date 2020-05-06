Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Data Ingenious Global offers ‘Made in India’ Video Conferencing Platform VIDEOMEET App

CRN Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Read Article Data Ingenious Global has made its VideoMeet application free for all users. The new ‘Made in India’ offer is expected to give a tough time to players like Zoom, Google meet which have gained popularity in recent times amid COVID-19 crisis. VideoMeet is a ‘Made in India’ Application which is available for free […]

The post Data Ingenious Global offers ‘Made in India’ Video Conferencing Platform VIDEOMEET App appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: COVID-19 Began Spreading Around the World in Late 2019, Analysis Reveals

COVID-19 Began Spreading Around the World in Late 2019, Analysis Reveals 01:10

 British researchers have analyzed the genetic data of more than 7,600 global COVID-19 cases.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to simplify MGNREGA & amend tax system [Video]

Covid-19: Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to simplify MGNREGA & amend tax system

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended the 5th Covid-19 meeting via video-conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soren said that he urged PM Modi to simplify MGNREGA and amend tax..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published
Yoga instructor teaches classes via Zoom [Video]

Yoga instructor teaches classes via Zoom

A yoga instructor teaches classes via Zoom to keep her studio in New York afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Leslie Graves, 37, has turned to the video conferencing app so that the nine..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Narendra Modi to CMs: There's global recognition for India's success in handling COVID-19 pandemic

In the fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is "global recognition for India's success in...
Mid-Day

Yotta Infrastructure appoints Jarrett Appleby as Strategic Advisor to CEO

Read Article Yotta Infrastructure, a developer and operator of hyper-scale data center parks in India, announced the appointment of global Internet & Data Centre...
CRN


Tweets about this