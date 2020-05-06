Global  

The best way to video chat with mom on Mother’s Day

Macworld Wednesday, 6 May 2020
If you’re thinking about a virtual visit with mom on Mother’s Day (May 10th in the U.S., if it’s not on your calendar), you should start preparing now to avoid the pitfalls of last-minute technology choices and glitches. Group FaceTime might seem like the obvious answer for an Apple-centric family—whether that’s just you and your mom (or moms), or you, mom, and several members of your family.

But Group FaceTime’s hardware limitations, interface choices, and poor performance put it third in my list of recommended services. It can be fine one on one, and I explain more below. But for more than two people, it’s a mystifying experience.

The top ways to video chat with one or more mothers, stepmoms, grandmoms, and mothers-of-your-grandchildren in your life are Zoom, Skype, and FaceTime, in that order.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Blend Extra: A Can't Miss Brunch Recipe for Any Occasion

Blend Extra: A Can't Miss Brunch Recipe for Any Occasion 04:01

 Even though restaurants are closed and we’re practicing social distancing, we can still pamper Mom with a Mother’s Day brunch. And don't forget about Dad on Father's Day! Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm shows us how to make a Sausage & Bacon Tater Tot Breakfast Pizza that anyone can bake...

