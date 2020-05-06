The best way to video chat with mom on Mother’s Day

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

If you’re thinking about a virtual visit with mom on Mother’s Day (May 10th in the U.S., if it’s not on your calendar), you should start preparing now to avoid the pitfalls of last-minute technology choices and glitches. Group FaceTime might seem like the obvious answer for an Apple-centric family—whether that’s just you and your mom (or moms), or you, mom, and several members of your family.



But Group FaceTime’s hardware limitations, interface choices, and poor performance put it third in my list of recommended services. It can be fine one on one, and I explain more below. But for more than two people, it’s a mystifying experience.



The top ways to video chat with one or more mothers, stepmoms, grandmoms, and mothers-of-your-grandchildren in your life are Zoom, Skype, and FaceTime, in that order.



