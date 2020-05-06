Python 3 For Machine Learning (Mercury)

Global  

I Programmer Wednesday, 6 May 2020
This book is aimed at developers with a basic knowledge of Python who want to use it for machine learning. Author Oswald Campesato starts with a fast-paced introduction to Python 3, NumPy, and Pandas before moving on to the fundamental concepts of machine learning. Next, the book covers machine learning classifiers, such as logistic regression, k-NN, decision trees, random forests, and SVMs. The final chapter includes material on NLP and RL. Keras-based code samples are included to supplement the theoretical discussion. The book also contains separate appendices for regular expressions, Keras, and TensorFlow 2.



