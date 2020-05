Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Read Article Persistent Systems has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Persistent has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS. Persistent is a global solutions company that excels at delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization for organizations across industries such […]



The post Persistent achieves AWS SaaS competency status appeared first on CRN - India. πŸ‘“ View full article